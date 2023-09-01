Virgin Plus reportedly offering $35/40GB LTE plan at CNE

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is reportedly handing out some deals at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

As detailed by RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘rakin24,’ the Tbooth Wireless booth in the Enercare Centre at the CNE is offering a promotional $35/mo 40GB LTE plan for two years. Moreover, rakin24 says they weren’t able to get the $60 connection fee waived, but others may have a different experience.

The $35/40GB plan appears to be a version of Virgin’s current $45/mo 40GB LTE plan but with a $10/mo credit for 24 months. The deal appears to be for bring your own phone (BYOP) customers, though rakin24 noted in a follow-up comment that Tbooth offered him a Galaxy S22 for an extra $9/mo with the plan.

A few other things worth noting about the plan are that the LTE speeds are capped at up to 150Mbps, and video streaming over the mobile connection is limited to “standard definition,” which Virgin classifies as 480p quality. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited international texting from Canada to other countries.

You can learn more about the deal from the RFD post or head down to the CNE to try and get it yourself. Virgin Plus isn’t the only provider offering deals at the CNE — RFD previously found Bell offering cheap fibre internet plans too.

Source: RFD