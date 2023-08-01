Xbox unveils new ‘Stormcloud Vapor’ controller

Xbox has revealed its latest wireless controller variant, the ‘Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition.’

As the name suggests, the dark navy controller was inspired by “clouds and storming skies,” represented through a vapor pattern on the front. The rear, meanwhile, sports blue diamond-pattern grips.

Additionally, the controller comes with an exclusive matching dynamic background for your console, displaying blue swirls in different tones on the dashboard.

Otherwise, the Stormcloud Vapor model offers all of the bells and whistles of the Xbox Wireless Controller, including compatibility with Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices, a 3.5mm audio jack and a share button for capturing screenshots and gameplay footage.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition is now available for $79.99 CAD on the Microsoft Store.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox