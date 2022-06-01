Microsoft launches new Xbox controller for Pride, ‘Tell Me Why’ also free

Microsoft has announced a new Pride-inspired controller as a symbol of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The gamepad is stylish/vibrant and features 34 community flags interwoven into it. It’s also fully customizable with a variety of colours palettes, metallic finishes, rubberized grips and you can add an engraving to make it unique to you.

We aim to create safe spaces in gaming, where everyone is invited to play as their authentic self Join us in celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities this #Pride month and beyond: https://t.co/XEGwEj6Pw3 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 1, 2022

The unique ontroller customization will be available beginning June 9th through Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab. Xbox also donated $170,000 to LGBTQIA+ non-profit organizations. Further, organizations such as Mermaids, OutRight Action International and National Center for Transgender Equality will be featured on Xbox consoles throughout June.

Xbox Gear Shop will also let users show support with their Pride-inspired clothing and accessories collection. Microsoft Rewards members can donate points to the respective organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Finally, award-winning game Tell Me Why will be available for free in the Microsoft Store and Steam from June 1st to June 30th.

For more on Xbox’s Pride month efforts, check out its website.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: @Xbox

