Starfield-Themed Xbox Controller and Headset available in Canada

Xbox’s upcoming limited edition Starfield wireless controller and headset are now available in Canada.

The products are inspired by the upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield from Bethesda.

The Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller has a sleek white design with gold and red accents, textured grips and custom button mapping. It’s compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PCs and mobile devices.

The Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset has a similar theme, with a white and gold colour scheme. It offers direct pairing with consoles, high-quality sound and voice chat with spatial audio support and up to 15 hours of battery life per charge.

The controller is listed for $89.99 at the Microsoft store but is currently sold out. The headset is listed for $154.99 and is available to order now.

Follow the links to learn more about the Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller and the Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset.

Starfield releases on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6th. Learn more about the title here.

Image credit: Xbox