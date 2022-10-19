Apple’s 2022 Siri Remote includes USB-C

Apple’s new Apple TV 4K includes an updated Siri Remote that features USB-C, moving away from the prior lightning charging port.

Apple says the USB-C port allows the device to “quickly recharge.” But despite the change, the tech giant promises the functionality of the 2022 remote hasn’t changed.

“The Siri Remote has the same beloved design and functionality as the previous generation,” Apple said in a press release.

As seen previously, the touch-enabled clickpad lets users see titles and playlists. You can also use Siri to find something to watch.

While the device is included with the purchase of the new Apple TV 4K, users canbuy the the Siri Remote (2022) on its own. In Canada, it costs $79, an increased from the previous price of $69.

