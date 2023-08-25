Qualcomm and Samsung to reportedly partner on ‘for Galaxy’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

It looks like Samsung and Qualcomm will continue with their partnership, as the Galaxy S24 seems to be using an exclusive ‘for Galaxy’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Ahead of the 8 Gen 3 official release at the Qualcomm Summit later this year, we’ve seen several devices appear on Geekbench rocking the new chipset.

A recent Nubia phone was spotted on Geekbench using the 8 Gen 3, featuring a different configuration than the S24+ that also appeared on Geekbench last month.

The newer Nubia entry, which people believe is the RedMagic 9, is rocking the same ‘pineapple’ motherboard and ‘walt’ CPU governor (a performance governed locks a phone’s CPU at the maximum frequency) as the S24+, which we now believe is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

However, the S24’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 appears much beefier than Nubia’s variant.

The regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offers a base frequency of 2.26GHz, two CPU cores that clock at 2.27GHz, five cores running at 2.96GHz, and one core clocking in at 3.19GHz.

The Galaxy variant is running quite differently. Instead of the 2+5+1 CPU configuration as the Nubia device, its variant has four CPU clusters — 2+2+3+1.

The S24’s 8 Gen 3 features a base frequency of 2.26GHz, and the first two cores also run at 2.227GHz. However, here’s where things change. The following two-core cluster clocks in at 2.96GHz, the three cores run at 3.15GHz and lastly, the final core runs at 3.30GHz.

This arrangement has the Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offering a single-core score of 2233 and a multi-core score of 6661, whereas the Nubia’s offers a single-core score of 1596 and 5977.

It’s possible that Qualcomm will release another variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s just as strong as the Galaxy variant. According to SamMobile, Qualcomm did that for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, at least at first, the S24 series will offer better benchmarks than other Android devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

It looks like Samsung’s S24 will finally offer scores that can match up against the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 Bionic, which offered a single-core score of 2,530 and a multi-core score of 6,258. The A17 Bionic will likely be quite a bit beefier than its predecessor.

What’s most important to note is that benchmark scores don’t determine how great your phone will be, as you can still have an awesome phone experience with a device like the Pixel 7 Pro that had a relatively low single-core score of 1,028 and multi-core score of 3,064.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S24 only offers 8GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench posting. The S24 series will launch early next year, based on Samsung’s previous release schedule.

Image Credit: Gamma0burst

Source: SamMobile