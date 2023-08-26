Save on Ring Video Doorbell and more at Best Buy’s Early Labour Day sale

Best Buy’s annual early Labour Day sale is back! The sale is live now and will last until Thursday, August 31st.

You can save big on major and small appliances, home security solutions, storage drives, PC peripherals and more.

The sale discounts the Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (2nd Generation). The smart doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere using your smartphone. It features a 1080p HD camera with night vision, a built-in rechargeable battery and customizable motion settings.

The smart doorbell is available in two colours, and both are discounted:

Find all other notable early Labour Day deals at Best Buy below:

Hubble Nursery Pal Cloud 5-inch Video Baby Monitor with Night Vision & 2-Way Communication (HCSNPCLX): $169.99 (save $70)

Evenflo Revolve360 All-in-One Car Seat – Amherst: $469.99 (save $200)

TCL Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 7500 K BTU (SACC 5000 BTU) – White: $249.99 (save $200)

Samsonite Symphony 3-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set – Silver: $309.99 (save $590)

Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC1T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $99.99 (save $25)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $159.99 (save $95)

Razer Ornata Chroma Backlit Mechanical Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $50)

Corsair M65 RGB Elite 18000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $54.99 (save $34)

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (save $40)

Corsair HS55 Surround Gaming Headset – Black: $49.99 (save $35)

Insignia 26 lb. Portable Ice Maker (NS-IMP26SL0) – Silver: $119.99 (save $80)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 5.7L (6QT) – Stainless Steel: $89.99 (save $130)

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer – 5.2L (5.5QT) – Grey: $139.99 (save $20)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender – Platinum: $429.99 (save $370

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack – Black: $164.99 (save $165)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $799.99 (save $200)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $499.99 (save $450)

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Blue Mist: $329.99 (save $70)

Find all Best Buy Labour Day deals here.

Image credit: Best Buy