Samsung Gaming Hub coming to Samsung’s 2020 smart TVs later this year

The Samsung Gaming Hub will launch on 2020 Samsung smart TV models later this year.

Launched last year, the Gaming Hub allows users to stream thousands of games directly to Samsung displays through a variety of services, including Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and the retro platform Antstream Arcade. Previously, 2022 and 2021 models were supported, and now, Samsung has confirmed that its three-year-old smart TVs running its Tizen OS will also receive the Gaming Hub.

The announcement came during Gamescom 2023 in Germany, the world’s largest video game event in which various trailers for new and already announced games were revealed. This included new looks at Alan Wake II, Sonic Superstars, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1 and even the Zack Snyder Netflix film Rebel Moon.

At Gamescom, Samsung also confirmed that Bethesda’s Starfield will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Gaming Hub on launch day, September 6th. An $18.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required. Of course, Starfield will also be available on that date on Xbox Series X/S and PC, both for purchase and through Game Pass.