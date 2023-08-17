Microsoft to shut down Xbox 360 Marketplace in July 2024

Microsoft will close down its Xbox 360 Marketplace on July 29th, 2024.

When that happens, you’ll be unable to download Xbox 360 games, add-ons, and other content from the digital storefront. The Microsoft Movies & TV app will also shut down on 360.

Any titles that are purchased before the shutdown date will remain playable on 360, while online multiplayer will remain available in whichever games still support it.

On the whole, this is a blow to game preservation, although Microsoft notes that a selection of popular 360 games remains purchasable and playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. A full FAQ on Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown can be found here.

This follows Nintendo’s closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops earlier this year. Sony, for its part, had announced it would shutter its PS3, PSP and PS Vita stores in 2021, although the company reversed course on these plans after pushback.

Source: Xbox