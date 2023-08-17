Microsoft will put on a ‘special event’ next month

Microsoft will hold a “special event” in New York City next month.

According to reporting from The Verge, the tech company has sent members of the media notice of the event. The invite doesn’t include specifics. However, the unnamed event will take place on September 21st.

As the publication notes, this is around the time Microsoft hosts its Surface events to show off new products.

If this does turn out to be the event in question, the company could show off the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3, following rumours of development. The company is also said to be working on a smaller Surface Pro with an 11-inch display.

It’s now known if the company will release new Surface accessories after it discontinued its branded PC peripherals earlier this year. As The Verge notes, it’s possible the event could also include details on the Windows 11 update, which is also set to roll out in September.

Source: The Verge