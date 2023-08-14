YouTube testing new anti-ad blocker with timer function

YouTube appears to be rolling out a new function for its anti-ad blocker experiment. In an attempt to dissuade non-Premium members from using ad-blocking software, YouTube is testing a warning with a timer function.

YouTube has been experimenting with a pop-up window appearing when an ad blocker is recognized. This window warns users that video playback will be blocked unless the ad blocker is disabled. However, a new version of this test shows a timer function. On Reddit, a YouTube user has shared a screenshot in which the new feature is being used.

As of now, it’s unknown how long the time’s duration is. Many speculate it’s within the ballpark of 30 to 60 seconds long. At this time, users have the option to either ‘Allow YouTube Ads’ or ‘Try YouTube Premium’. The first option disables the ad blocker from blocking YouTube. The latter redirects the user to the Premium landing page in order to sign up for a free trial or paid monthly subscription

YouTube Premium is the company’s subscription service. It offers access to download capabilities and background play, and it’s the only ad-free experience YouTube provides. However, some that refuse to subscribe turn to ad blockers as a way to get rid of the incessant ads disrupting videos.

Although there are various workarounds to YouTube’s ads, none are long-term. Google is charting a path to bypass many methods being used in order to ensure its ad partners are happy. Alternatively, those determined to have an ad-free experience may be convinced to subscribe to YouTube Premium in the end.

In Canada, an individual membership for YouTube Premium is available for $12.99 each month. Alternatively, YouTube offers its Family Plan for $22.99/month. This gives the subscriber and up to five family members in the same household access to all Premium perks.

For the time being, the time function only appears for select non-paying YouTube users. However, it stands to reason that the company will be rolling this out as quickly as possible.

Source: AndroidPolice Via: Reddit