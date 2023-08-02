Samsung is working on bringing dust resistance to its foldables

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have something special compared to other foldables in the North American market; they have IPX8 water resistance. The ‘X’ means, however, that it lacks dust proofing.

In a new report from BizWatch, we’ve learned that Samsung is working to change this by adding dust proofing to its foldables. “We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult,” said Samsung mobile chief TM Roh at a press conference.

It sounds like dust resistance won’t come to Samsung foldable for a little while.

Motorola’s Razr+ offers IP52 dust and water resistance, so while it offers better dust resistance than Samsung’s Z foldables, it can’t handle water as well as Samsung’s foldables can.

Hopefully, one day soon, we’ll see an IP68 resistance on an upcoming Z Fold or Z Flip smartphone.

Source: BizWatch