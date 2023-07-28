Threads lost many of its users after a significant start, but company execs don’t seem worried

Meta executives are focusing on retention after Threads lost more than half of its users after a momentous launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees.

The Thursday meeting, the audio of which was heard by Reuters, saw Zuckerberg state retention was “not perfect.” However, it was better than what company execs expected.

“Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” Zuckerberg told employees.

Meta will be adding more features to the app, such as a desktop version, which the CEO said should help with retention.

Chris Cox, the company’s chief product officer, said Meta would also add “retention-driving hooks” to ensure people return to Threads. This includes “making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads.”

The executives hosted the internal meeting on the same day Meta released its second-quarter results. In a conference discussing the earnings, Zuckerberg said he was confident the company would increase the number of users who stay on the platform.

Source: Reuters