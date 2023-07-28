New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2023

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in August.
Some highlights include Mixtape, Mafia Mamma, Twisted Metal, Love in Taipei, The Chosen, and Le Stade. The full list is available below.
Paramount+ Original series streaming on Sundays
- Special Ops: Lioness
August 1st
- Mixtape (Paramount+ Canada exclusive)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Bee Movie
- No Strings Attached
August 4th
- Mafia Mamma
August 8th
- Book Club
- Charlotte’s Web
- Nightcrawler
August 10th
- Love in Taipei (Paramount+ original)
- Twisted Metal (Season 1) [Paramount+ Canada exclusive]
August 11th
- Paint
August 14th
- Assassin Club
August 15th
- Four Brothers
- Megamind
- Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback (Paramount+ Canada exclusive)
- Shaft
August 18th
- When You Finish Saving the World
August 22nd
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Last Airbender
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)
- The Untouchables
August 24th
- Organ Trail
August 25th
- The Chosen (Seasons 1-3)
August 29th
- Blue’s Clues & You (new episode block)
- Galaxy Quest
- I Love You, Man
- The Loud House (new episode block)
- The Truman Show
August 30th
- Le Stade (Season 1) [Paramount+ original]
