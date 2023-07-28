fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2023

The Paramount+ original Love in Taipei features The Hunger Games' Ashley Liao

Nida Zafar
Jul 28, 20233:25 PM EDT 0 comments

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in August.

Some highlights include Mixtape, Mafia Mamma, Twisted Metal, Love in Taipei, The Chosen, and Le Stade. The full list is available below.

Paramount+ Original series streaming on Sundays

  • Special Ops: Lioness 

August 1st

  • Mixtape (Paramount+ Canada exclusive)
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence  
  • Bee Movie
  • No Strings Attached 

August 4th

  • Mafia Mamma

August 8th

  • Book Club 
  • Charlotte’s Web 
  • Nightcrawler 

August 10th

  • Love in Taipei (Paramount+ original)
  • Twisted Metal (Season 1) [Paramount+ Canada exclusive]

August 11th

  • Paint

August 14th

  • Assassin Club

August 15th

  • Four Brothers
  • Megamind 
  • Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback (Paramount+ Canada exclusive)
  • Shaft

August 18th

  • When You Finish Saving the World

August 22nd

  • Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 
  • The Last Airbender 
  • The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)
  • The Untouchables 

August 24th

  • Organ Trail

August 25th

  • The Chosen (Seasons 1-3)

August 29th

  • Blue’s Clues & You (new episode block) 
  • Galaxy Quest 
  • I Love You, Man 
  • The Loud House (new episode block) 
  • The Truman Show 

August 30th

  • Le Stade (Season 1) [Paramount+ original]

Image credit: Paramount

