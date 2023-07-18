What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 event

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. It’s the first-ever Unpacked held in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, and it’s scheduled for July 26th at 7am ET/9am PT.

The keynote will focus on the foldable Z series lineup, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 line.

Here’s everything we expect to see during the show.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the more interesting of the two foldable handsets, as it sports a bigger 3.4-inch Cover Screen. This screen is rumoured to feature a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels, according to the Ice Universe, an often reliable source of leaks.

Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 external screen 720x748p 3.4”，305ppi pic.twitter.com/Gh8juw4Bmi — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 4, 2023

This is a huge update compared to the smaller 1.9-inch Cover Screen the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers. According to a new leak (via Roland Quandt), the Cover Screen gives you access to widgets like Weather, Boarding Passes and the ability to reply to texts.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s specifications include a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. Further, it will likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, 3,700mAh battery. Additionally, the handset will feature a set of dual 12-megapixel cameras, one main sensor and an ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Moreover, the device will feature Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Dual-SIM support and come in Lavender, Mint, Cream and Graphite colour options (via SnoopyTech).

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a bit boring this year compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Z Fold 5 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 4,400mAh battery. The phone also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom. There’s a 10-megapixel selfie shooter on the front and a 4-megapixel under-display on the inner folding screen. The handset will also feature the same size displays as its predecessor with a 7.6-inch inner folding screen and a 6.2-inch outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates capable of dropping to as low as 1Hz.

Further, the handset is expected to release in Phantom Black, Cream and Ice Blue colour variants. It will also run One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 (via SnoopyTech). The biggest update to this handset is purported to be how thin it is.

When folded, the Galaxy Fold 5 is tipped to be 13.4mm. By comparison, the Fold 4 has a thickness range of 14.2mm to 15.8mm. Not only will the device be thinner than the outgoing model, but it appears it will also fold flatter than before.

Beyond thickness, the weight of the device is noteworthy in this leak. Coming in at 254g, this would be an improvement over the Fold 4’s 263g (via Ice Universe).

Galaxy Watch 6

This year, the Galaxy Watch series might be getting the most notable changes. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will reportedly offer a rotating bezel like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

SamMobile reports that the handsets will come with the following specs:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Pro 42mm: 300mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Pro 46mm: 425mAh

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Watch could also hit the market with a new smartwatch chip, according to SamMobile. The handset will also sport a new system-on-chip (SoC), the Samsung Exynos W980.

Other details about the updated chip include a 5nm fabrication process and over 10 percent faster speeds than the previous generation.

100% confirmed, Exclusive: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has increased the screen size of the dial to 1.47 inches, and the resolution has also been correspondingly improved, which means that the screen proportion has finally been improved. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 4, 2023

It will also sport a curved glass design similar to the Pixel Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2023

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch will feature an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature that will reach 13 new markets this summer, including Canada.

With ECG and blood pressure monitoring, IRHN can detect heart rhythms suggesting atrial fibrillation (AFib), so users can better monitor their health.

As it does on the Apple Watch, IHRN checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background, so you don’t have to activate the feature. This news comes directly from Samsung.

Galaxy Tab S9

The Tab S9 and Tab S9+ and the Ultra will reportedly launch in two colours, Beige and Grey.

Tab S9+:

12.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+

Front: 12MP UW, Rear: 13+8MP

10,090mAh

Upto 12+512GB

285.4×185.4×5.7mm Tab S9:

11" Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA

Front: 12MP UW, Rear: 13MP

8,400mAh

Upto 12+256GB

254.8×165.8×5.9mm Like what you see? Do share your thoughts. #SamsungEvent — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 5, 2023

The tablets will reportedly come in three different sizes as well. The Tab S9 will feature an 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S9+ will sport a 12.4-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and lastly, the Tab S9 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

All three tablets will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB of RAM on the base and plus models with the base sporting 256GB of storage and 512GB of storage, respectively. The Ultra will offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

We’re also looking at 8,400mAh battery for the Tab S9, 10,090mAh for the Plus model and 11,200mAh for the Ultra, according to leaker Ishan Agarwal.

Follow along with MobileSyrup’s coverage of Samsung next week on our homepage and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Ishan Agarwal, Ice Universe, SnoopyTech (2)