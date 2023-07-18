Kayak launches new search tool for Canadians

Travel search engine Kayak has released a new tool to help Canadians with trip planning.

The ‘Best Time to Travel’ tool allows users to search for the best time to book a holiday from the 280,000 routes Kayak offers.

The tool utilizes predictive travel data (such as length of stay and weather at the destination) from travel queries to forecast prices for flights and hotels.

“By adding data points like projected crowds and weather forecasts into the trip planning process, travellers can make more informed decisions about where to go and when while also anticipating the associated costs,” Matt Clarke, vice president of Kayak’s North America marketing, said.

Here’s how to use it:

Step 1: Enter your destination, departing airport, and trip length on Kayak’s platform, and Kayak will tell you the best month to visit. To view a further breakdown, users can also examine the costs of the trip at different times throughout the year.

Step 2: After figuring out which month to go, pin down your trip timeline based on the cheapest travel dates. Kayak offers a calendar view that lets users see a yearly overview of price changes depending on the data selected.

Step 3: Book your flight or add a price alert if you’re not ready.

“We’re using our data to give travellers the information they need to make decisive actions and ultimately simplify the planning process for everyone,” Clarke said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Kayak