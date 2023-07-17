Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits Disney+ in August

Marvel has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin streaming on Disney+ worldwide on August 2nd.

The Disney+ premiere comes just under three months after the superhero film’s May 5th theatrical release.

While several other blockbusters have underperformed this year, including fellow Marvel film Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the critically-acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has garnered nearly $850,000,000 USD (about $1.1 billion CAD) at the box office. This makes it the second highest-grossing film of the year after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, also starring Chris Pratt.

Written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy maestro James Gunn, Vol. 3 is billed as the end of this iteration of the titular space crew. The film follows Star-Lord (Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) as they try to rescue Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) from the nefarious High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Elsewhere on Disney+, Marvel is currently streaming the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion, the finale of which will debut on July 26th. Later this year, Loki Season 2 and the Hawkeye spin-off Echo are set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6th and November 29th, respectively. Meanwhile, The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Canada’s Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, is set to hit theatres on November 10th.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: Marvel Studios