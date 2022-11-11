Tsuut’ina Nation Telecommunications to bring high-speed internet access to 300 homes

The governments of Canada and Alberta are investing $2.6 million to bring high-speed internet to Tsuut’ina Nation.

The joint funding will benefit 300 households. Tsuut’ina Nation Telecommunications is carrying out the project. The internet service provider (ISP) is established and operated by Tsuut’ina Nation.

The funding is part of an existing $780 million agreement between the federal and provincial governments dating back to March 2022.

“[The funding] will provide to our children, our elders and all of our citizens the ability to connect to the rest of the world, as is the right of all Canadians,” Chief Roy Whitney said. “Where 65 percent of our homes were unable to connect for education for our children, communication for our elderly and quality of life for all our people, that will soon be a problem of the past.”

The announcement builds on the federal government’s plan to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030. The announcement is the latest in a string of projects on the matter. Recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added $475 million to the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

