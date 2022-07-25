EA working on single-player, open-world Black Panther game: report

A video game based on the popular Marvel superhero Black Panther is reportedly in the works.

According to reliable gaming insider Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, the title is in “very early development” over at EA’s unnamed new Seattle-based studio, which opened last year. This team is led by Kevin Stephens, who previously headed up Monolith Productions, the developer behind the acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games.

Per Grubb, the Black Panther game will be an open-world action-adventure title, which lines up with EA’s previous confirmation about the type of experience the new Seattle studio is working on. Codenamed Project Rainier, the game is said to focus on a new character that becomes the Black Panther after the previous mantle holder dies. Grubb didn’t clarify whether this was T’Challa, the hero most commonly associated with Black Panther.

This premise sounds similar to how Marvel Studios is approaching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018’s beloved Black Panther. The new film is confirmed to feature a new Black Panther after the death of T’Challa, a decision that was made in the wake of the 2020 passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The first trailer for Wakanda Forever debuted over the weekend at San Diego Comic Con.

Grubb didn’t provide any further details, though, so it’s unclear what other similarities the upcoming game might have to other Marvel projects. Given that it’s said to be in early development, we also likely won’t see it for a few years at least. In any case, this would be the first standalone game to focus on Black Panther, following the character’s appearances in team-up titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and Marvel’s Avengers.

In the meantime, Wakanda Forever is set to open in theatres on November 11th, 2022. Co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, who helmed both Black Panther films, is also working on multiple shows for Disney+, including a spin-off focused on the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: VentureBeat