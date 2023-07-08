Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

My Adventures with Superman

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 6th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: 10 episodes (22 minutes each)

This anime-style series follows Clark Kent in his early days as Superman while falling in love with fellow journalist Lois Lane.

Based on the DC Comics character Superman by Jerry Siegel and Toronto’s Joe Shuster, My Adventures with Superman was developed by Jake Wyatt (Steven Universe) and features the voices of Jack Quaid (The Boys), Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Ishmel Sahid (Jury Duty), Jeannie Tirado (Fairy Tale Zero) and Mississauga, Ontario’s Kiana Madeira (Fear Street trilogy).

Stream My Adventures with Superman here. Note that a StackTV subscription — which normally costs $12.99/month but is currently being offered for $0.99/two months — is required.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Crave

The Dessert [Crave Original]

Ever wondered what it takes to make great sketch comedy? The stars of #TheDessert have your recipe! Proceed with caution. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/OhBl8YxYfc — Crave (@CraveCanada) July 5, 2023

Crave release date: July 7th, 2023 (all episodes)

Genre: Sketch comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (19 to 21 minutes each)

Presented by Edmonton’s Bruce McCulloch (The Kids in the Hall), Crave’s new sketch comedy series was written by and co-stars Shane Cunningham (Mike on Much).

Stream The Dessert here.

Halloween Ends

Original theatrical release date: October 14th, 2022

Crave release date: July 8th, 2023

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

A troubled young man falls in love with Laurie Strode’s granddaughter, leading him to cross paths with Michael Myers and put all of Haddonfield at risk.

Halloween Ends was directed by co-written and directed by David Gordon Green (2018’s Halloween) and features returning Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis (in her final appearance as Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson), Will Patton (Deputy Hawkins) and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers), while Cochrane, Alberta’s Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) joins the cast.

Stream Halloween Ends here.

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York

Crave release date: July 9th, 2023 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary covers a string of murders in New York’s gay community and the biases in the criminal justice system and media that undermind the investigation.

Stream Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York here.

Riceboy Sleeps

Theatrical release date: March 17th, 2023

Crave release date: July 7th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

A Korean single mother immigrates to Canada to give her son a better life.

Riceboy Sleeps was written and directed by Vancouver’s Anthony Shim (Daughter) and stars Choi Seung-yoon (Alone Together) and Vancouver’s Ethan Hwang (The Umbrella Academy). It’s worth noting that the film was primarily shot in Vancouver.

Stream Riceboy Sleeps here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month.

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 6th, 2023

Genre: Legal drama

Runtime: Five episodes (48 to 53 minutes each)

As his firm ramps up, Mickey must also juggle another high-profile case and possible new love interest.

Based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel, The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Cake), Guelph, Ontario’s Neve Campbell (Scream series), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) and Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids).

Stream The Lincoln Lawyer here.

The Out-Laws [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 7th, 2023

Genre: Legal drama

Runtime: Five episodes (48 to 53 minutes each)

A bank manager gets robbed on his wedding week by criminals he strongly suspects are his soon-to-be in-laws.

The Out-Laws was directed by Tyler Spindel (The Wrong Missy) and stars Adam DeVine (The Righteous Gemstones), Pierce Brosnan (James Bond series), Ellen Barkin (Before Women Had Wings) and Toronto’s Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries).

Stream The Out-Laws here.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 4th, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Comedian Tom Segura riffs on family, supermodels and calling 9-1-1.

Stream Tom Segura: Sledgehammer here.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported). It’s important to note that the old $9.99 ‘Basic’ membership is no longer available, while other subscriptions have been renamed to ‘Standard.’

