To delete your Threads account, you have to forfeit Instagram

Threads, the so-called “Twitter-killer” app from Meta (formerly known as Facebook), has officially launched in North America. In the first twelve hours, it managed to attain more than 15 million users (it’s currently at $30 million). Responses from users have been mixed; some are grateful to be off of Twitter, while others have criticized things like its feed, which is algorithmic, not chronological.

Some users hoped just to delete their profile if Threads didn’t suit their fancy. They were shocked to discover that to delete your Threads profile, you need to delete your Instagram account, too. Threads and Instagram are intrinsically tied; your username on Threads has to be the same as on Instagram, for example. Unfortunately, that means the best you can do is deactivate your Threads account if you still want to keep using Instagram.

The fact that you have to delete your instagram account to delete your threads profile and data is enough to make me not download it lol — post rut clarity 🌻 (@quelsee) July 6, 2023

we can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew ppl would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) July 6, 2023

Deactivating your account means other users can’t see anything you left on your Threads profile, but it will remain in Meta’s backend. To avoid that, you’d have to go in and delete every post and reply manually. As a result, some people have chosen to forego trying the app at all.

Others have steered clear of Threads for all the data it collects about its users, aside from what they put on the platform. When you download the app, you are warned about information that will be collected, including financial details, browsing history, location, media from your device, and more. Threads is not launching in the EU yet due to its stricter privacy rules.

already uninstalled threads that shit collects so much information. including browsing history which is funny because it doesn't even work in a browser — ThePrimeagen (@ThePrimeagen) July 6, 2023

Threads seems… …very invasive…. pic.twitter.com/yrrPksxZhZ — Ant 💀 Working Right Now on a Novel (@AGramuglia) July 6, 2023

Those who aren’t happy with Threads may turn to Bluesky, another Twitter competitor funded by one of Twitter’s founders. Bluesky reported “record-high traffic” after Elon Musk imposed limits on the number of tweets you can see in a day.

Via: Mashable