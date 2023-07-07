Save $60 on Google Pixel Buds Pro with Best Buy’s Top Deals sale

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of July 7th – July 13th are live now. This week’s standout promotion discounts the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

The Pixel Buds Pro features a custom-built six-core audio processor, ‘Spatial Audio’ when paired with a Pixel smartphone and improved battery life over the Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds A-Series.

The Buds Pro are IPX4 water-resistant and can automatically switch between Android devices via “intelligent” audio switching. The wireless earbuds are currently available for $199.99 at Best Buy.

Find all other notable Top Deals and Outlet Center deals for the week below:

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN43CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $499.99 (save $50)

GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera FY24: $479.99 (save $70)

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard – English: $129.99 (save $20)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

Canon PIXMA G3270 Wireless Multi-Function Supertank Inkjet Printer: $349.99 (save $150)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $349.99 (save $150)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $349.99 (save $150)

ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $150)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5 1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $799.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $289.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver: $289.99 (save $100)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $399.99 (save $150)

NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK753S-100CNS) – 3 Pack: $549.99 (save $250)

Delonghi 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 12500 BTU (SACC 7200 BTU) – White: $649.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 512GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 8-Core Processor -Graphite: $1,599.99 (save $300)

Samsung HW-Q600C 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $399.99 (save $300)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with FE 28-70mm Lens Kit: $1,399.99 (save $600)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $159.99 (save $40)

Outlet centre deals

Open Box – Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $679.99 (save $43)

Open Box – Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN75TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $899.99 (save $60)

Open Box – Samsung 82-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV (UN82TU7000FXZC) – 2021 – Titan Grey: $1,199.99 (save $245)

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55S95BAFXZC) – Open Box: $1,399.99 (save $215)

Open Box – LG UltraWide 34-inch FHD 100Hz 5ms GTG LED IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor (34WQ650-W) – White: $279.99 (save $19.50)

Sony X80K 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD65X80K) – 2022 – Open Box: $849.99 (save $85)

Open Box – ASUS TUF 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VG277Q1A): $199.99 (save $47.50)

Open Box – Alienware 27-inch 1440p WQHD 280Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW2723DF) – Lunar Light: $639.99 (save $109.50)

Open Box – Dell Alienware m17 R5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070 Ti): $1,699.99 (save $1,000)

Open Box – Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14-inch Laptop – Cloud Grey (Intel Celeron N4500/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $199.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Dell XPS 17-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i7-12700H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 11) – Eng: $2,499.99 (save $500)

Open Box – ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – SGrey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $399.99 (save $200)

Open Box – Apple MacBook Air (2022) 13.6-inch w/ Touch ID (2022) – Midnight (Apple M2 Chip / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM) – Eng: $1,226.99 (save $273)

Refurbished (Good) – Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – White: $199.99 (save $130)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Apple iPhone 12 128GB Smartphone – Black – Unlocked – Certified Refurbished: $556 (save $449)

