Nova Scotia residents can try Public Mobile’s 5G network for free

Public Mobile is offering Nova Scotia residents a free trial of its 5G service.

The deal is only available to new Public Mobile customers who subscribe to the $65/month plan.

Under the trial, customers will have 10GB of 5G data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and text, and unlimited international texting. Customers have the option of accessing a free eSIM if they have a compatible device. A SIM card is available for $10.

After the trial period, customers can choose to pay for the regular $65/50GB plan.

To avoid charges, customers must cancel before the 15-day trial period ends.

More details are available on Public Mobile’s website.