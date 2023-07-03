Redditor breaks NDA, leaks photos of Google’s Pixel 8 Pro

Authentic-looking photos of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced after a Reddit user broke a Google NDA.



The user supposedly works for Google’s device team in the testing department, and unfortunately, they don’t seem to be aware of the intricacies surrounding device leaks. As expected, the initial thread showcasing the Pixel 8 Pro has been deleted, likely following some sort of legal action being taken by Google.



The user even responded in the now-deleted thread and said, “Maybe I should use a throwaway” Reddit account to upload the photos. Along with images of the Pixel 8 Pro, strangely, the poster also revealed their location and a photo of their face.

For those hungry for more information about Google’s upcoming flagship, the photos reveal new details about the Pixel 8 Pro, including a fastboot screen referencing the codename “Husky.” Additionally, this screen lists that the device features 12GB of Samsung-manufactured LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

A label reading “Class 1 Product For Test/Evaluation Only” is included on the device’s rear side, and under it is a “Zuma” sticker. Zuma is reportedly the codename for Google’s Tensor G3 chip.

As for design elements, it’s worth noting the pill-shaped camera cutout is slightly larger than its predecessor. The microphone cutout is also between the first and second camera lenses, with the sensors below.

It’s important to point out that this is just a test unit. None of what’s shown in the above images is guaranteed to be featured in the final version of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Image credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit Via: Droid-Life