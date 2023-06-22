Motorola Razr+ is now available in Canada

Motorola’s Razr+ is now available in Canada.

The foldable costs $1,299 and is only available in ‘Infinite Black.’ You can buy the device on Motorola’s website, but it doesn’t seem available at carriers yet. However, Motorola has stated that the foldable will be coming to Canadian carriers.

The Razr+ features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.9-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate on the front.

I used the Razr+ for over a week and enjoyed the experience. You can check out my Razr+ review here.