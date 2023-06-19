Comprehensive leak details Pixel 8 and 8 Pro display specs

Rumours about Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series of smartphones have been swirling for months. Over the weekend, more details about the Pixel 8 series’ displays emerged, corroborating previous leaks that the Pixel 8 would have a smaller display and the Pixel 8 Pro would have a flat screen. More than that, the phones will have brighter displays than previous models.

Reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who has revealed information about previous Google products like the Pixel Tablet, wrote a detailed overview of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro display specs for Android Authority over the weekend.

Wojciechowska started with the display specs. The Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.7-inch 1344×2992 pixel resolution (490ppi) 120Hz panel. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, will have a 6.17-inch 1080×2400 pixel resolution (427ppi) display. That makes the Pixel 8 Pro display almost the same size as the 7 Pro (6.71-inch 1440×3120 pixel resolution) while the Pixel 8 is a little smaller than, but keeps the same resolution as, the Pixel 7 (6.31-inch).

Beyond just tweaking the display sizes, Wojciechowska says Google went with rounder corners on the displays than on previous models. Moreover, the Pixel 8 Pro reportedly will have a flat display instead of one with curved edges, like on the Pixel 7 Pro. Depending on where you sit on the flat vs. curved debate, this change might be good news or bad news (I think it’s probably one of the better improvements Google could make to the Pro line).

Finally, the new panels will be significantly brighter. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro had 1,000 nits brightness, but the 8 Pro will jump up to a peak of 1,600 nits. The Pixel 8 will offer a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. However, Wojciechowska notes that the brightness values are based on numbers extracted from code, which can differ from real-world brightness.

Panels from more than just Samsung

Wojciechowska reports that Google is sticking with OLED panels this time, but unlike previous models, Samsung won’t be the only supplier. The Pixel 8 Pro displays will come from Samsung, but the Pixel 8 reportedly will use scenes from both Samsung and BOE. (Wojciechowska notes that it’s possible the BOE panels were used in early evaluation and won’t make it to production devices, but the BOE and Samsung screens have the same specs, suggesting they could both be used for production).

Google will reportedly shake up the refresh rate options with the Pixel 8 as well. The smaller flagship Pixel will offer a 120Hz refresh rate this year, up from 90Hz on the Pixel 7. This should re-widen the display gap between the regular Pixel and the A-series Pixel, since the Pixel 7a is now up to 90Hz. The Pixel 8 will also be able to clock down to 30Hz or 10Hz to save power.

On the 8 Pro side, the display will have better variability and will be able to smoothly change from 60Hz up to 120Hz, rather than the Pixel 7 Pro, which operates at three preset refresh rates: 30Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz. The 8 Pro will also be able to step down to 30Hz, 10Hz or even 5Hz.

This will allow the Pixel 8 Pro to better match the refresh rate to the content being displayed on the screen, such as matching the framerate of a game or video to avoid visual tearing.

