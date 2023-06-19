iOS 17 to support auto removal of tracking within URLs across Safari and other apps

Upon the introduction of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, many of Apple’s first-party apps will automatically remove tracking from URLs. Disabling cross-website tracking, this feature will be supported while in Private Browsing Mode.

Ahead of the global launch of the new software, Apple confirmed that Safari will soon remove the tracking parameters from URLs when detected by browsing or copying a link. iOS 17 and the other OS updates will be able to remove these identifying components without disabling the links.

Fresh off the heels of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple has published a video for its developers. In it, the company details the feature it dubs ‘Advanced Tracking and Fingerprinting Protection.’ This feature also works across Messages and the Mail app.

Apple continues to explain that users can enable the feature on an iOS 17-powered iPhone by opening the ‘Settings’ menu, and selecting ‘Safari’ and ‘Advanced’. Following this, an ‘Advanced Tracking and Fingerprint Protection’ option will be available.

By default, the feature automatically works while browsing a private tab. However, users can select ‘All Browsing,’ which disables tracking from URLs during all sessions. Of course, this same method can be used to turn the feature off.

This feature is the latest example of Apple’s willingness to prioritize user privacy. It better helps scrub the digital fingerprints users leave while online. Even when clearing browsing history and data, companies can still source browsing habits from users. Paired with their algorithms, they can better track users in both harmless and nefarious ways.

Currently, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma are available as developer betas. A wider, global launch is expected later this year.

