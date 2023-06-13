The Nothing Phone (2) finally has a launch date

The Nothing rumours are in full swing. In the last month or two, we’ve learned that Nothing’s upcoming Phone (2) will be a flagship device, unlike its predecessor, which was a mid-range device.

Earlier, Pei revealed that the phone will be released sometime in July. Now, we know that the device will launch on July 11th. The company’s website has now been updated with a new poster for the device, alongside the text “Come to the bright side. Phone (2) launches on July 11th, 11:00 ET. Join us for the online event on nothing.tech.”

We also know that the upcoming flagship will run on the last-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-Gen-1 chipset, which is a significant upgrade from the Nothing Phone (1)’s Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Through founder Carl Pei himself, we know that the chip “features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), which is capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).” This would allow the Phone (2) camera to offer advanced features like RAW HDR and 4K/60fps recording.

While we don’t have all the specs for the phone yet, the poster on Nothing’s website makes it evident that the device retains the rear glyph that lights up with notifications while the device is charging and more. We also know that the device will officially launch in the U.S., unlike the Phone (1).

The phone will likely launch in Canada as well, considering that the Canadian Nothing website has the same text about the Nothing Phone (2) as the international website.

Source: Nothing Via: The Verge