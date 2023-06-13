Twitter ups the number of people you can direct message at once

Twitter users can now send direct messages (DMs) to 100 people at a time.

This is up from the previous 50 accounts, with a further expansion to come. “We’ll increase this limit further over the coming weeks,” a tweet from @TwitterSupport reads.

Is your group chat running out of space? Starting today, group Direct Messages can include up to 100 people. We'll increase this limit further over the coming weeks. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 13, 2023

But that’s not the only possible change making its way to DMs. According to leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is trying to limit the number of messages non-Blue users can send.

Currently the limit is 500 per day, but I bet this limit will be reduced when this will be rolled out 😬 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 12, 2023

At this time, users can send 500 messages. But a screenshot Paluzzi shared reads, “You’ve hit the maximum limited for Direct Messages in a single day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to continue messaging,” indicating a change could be on its way.

“Currently the limit is 500 per day, but I bet this limit will be reduced when this will be rolled out,” Paluzzi tweeted.

Source:@TwitterSupport Via: iPhone in Canada