Apple’s Vision Pro might need a name change in China

Apple’s Vision Pro isn’t set to make its debut anywhere but in the U.S. in 2024. But that doesn’t mean the virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset isn’t having issues in other markets.

Apple might have to change the name of its device in order to sell it in China, as Huawei owns trademark rights to “Vision Pro” in the country.

As reported by MyDrivers (through MacRumors), the two companies could enter some sort of agreement for the name, which Huawei has the right to use from November 28th, 2021, to November 27th, 2031.

The company’s website displays a number of products for sale under the “Huawei Vision S” line, including smart TVs.

Apple will first sell the product in the U.S. before bringing it to other countries. It’s unclear which countries will get the product first and if that list includes Canada.

Source: MyDrivers Via: MacRumors