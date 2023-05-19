Meta’s Instagram is working on a text-based app to rival Twitter

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly working on a text-based app like Twitter.

The information comes via Lia Haberman, who published it in her ICYMI Substack newsletter after obtaining a leaked marketing slide and details about the project.

The project is an entirely new app, not part of Instagram itself, though users would be able to log in to it with their Instagram credentials. It sports several codenames, including ‘P92,’ ‘Project 92’ or ‘Barcelona’ and goes with the tagline “Instagram for your thoughts.”

According to the ICYMI Substack newsletter, Meta has had calls with certain creators about the upcoming platform, and it might potentially release late in June.

Users of the app would be able to sync their existing Instagram followers with the new platform, and even carry over their handle, bio and verification from Instagram. Users will be able to create text posts up to 500 characters long with attached links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long.

Further, the app’s interface resembles a hybrid of Instagram and Twitter, based on two screenshots included in the leaked slide. The app will also have some moderation features from the start, such as settings to control who can reply to and mention the user’s account. Any accounts blocked on Instagram will also be blocked on the new app. Hidden words selected on Instagram would also carry over and the same Instagram community guidelines would apply to the new platform.

“Soon, our app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon. Users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you’re public, or if you’re private and approve them as followers,” reads a leaked slide.

Many people are dissatisfied with Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover, and looking for alternative platforms to share their thoughts and opinions. The new Meta project might just be taking advantage of the under-stress platform in a bid to invite some portion of its user base.

The leak suggests the platform might release sometime in June, so we’ll just have to wait and watch. Meta or Instagram might release an official statement about the project in the meanwhile.

Image credit: Lia Haberman

Source: Lia Haberman