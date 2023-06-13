Canadians schools are taking steps to block smartphone use in classrooms

Some schools in Canada are banning students from using cellphones in class.

Sachin Maharaj, an assistant professor of educational leadership, policy and program evaluation at the University of Ottawa, told the CBC that schools are teaching students to listen, think, and focus on tasks for long blocks of time.

“I think that when students face this constant distraction from their phones, it reduces their ability to do those types of things,” Maharaj said.

Ontario implemented a ban on devices during instructional time in 2019 and remains the only province to have such rules. Efforts in Quebec, Nova Scotia, and B.C. didn’t succeed. But that didn’t stop individual schools from taking action.

As the CBC reports, B.C.’s Chatelech Secondary School banned cellphones six months ago and has seen a positive response. “We are seeing improved mental health, we’re seeing decreased bullying, we’re seeing more engagement in class, we’re seeing more social interaction,” school counsellor Tulani Pierce told the publication.

But some parents are arguing against a complete ban, stating cellphone access can be helpful in some situations. Brampton, Ontario, parent Tony Djukic told the CBC his daughter’s cellphone was a lifeline for her when she faced bullying at her former school.

“Without her phone, she would have spent quite a few days in school frightened and worried without really being able to turn to anyone.”

Djukic’s daughter Karen told the publication she hadn’t seen much enforcement around cellphone use in her classrooms.

