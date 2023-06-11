Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II releases in 2024

Xbox announced Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II back in 2019, with gameplay getting shown off in 2021. While we still don’t have an official release date, we now know the title will launch in 2024.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, we didn’t get much of a gameplay trailer this time around. Still, watching this video in spatial audio (two HomePod speakers), you can really tell how cool the game’s sound will likely be, similar to its predecessor, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

I reviewed Hellblade: Senua Sacrifice, a game that offered a compelling story, vivid imagery, and some important learnings about mental health. Senua’s Saga will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, plus Game Pass on day one.

Image credit: Xbox (Screenshot)