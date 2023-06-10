Telecom news roundup: service expansions across Canada [June 10-16]

Several telecom companies have proposed, completed, or announced funding for service expansions in Canada over the past week.

More details, and a roundup of some of the latest telecom stories, are outlined below.

Business

SaskTel has brought its infiNET service to Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.

One of the many features coming to iOS 17 is Live Voicemail, which shows a transcript of incoming calls. It will be available to Canadians with applicable devices, regardless of their carrier.

Rogers and Shaw donated $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area through a charity concert featuring Darius Rucker.

Québec City’s police force is asking residents to turn off the Emergency SOS function on their phones, citing an uptake in mistaken 911 calls.

Rogers has proposed a framework to bring wireless access to all TTC riders.

Telus shares more details on its $18.5 billion investment in B.C.

Northwestel expands fibre internet services to Nahanni Butte and Aklavik, NWT.

Deals

Get 50 percent off on home internet plans with Virgin Plus.

Fido is offering some existing customers a $60/60GB plan. More details are available here.

Bell is offering a $65/55GB plan, but only if you buy a phone

Image credit: Shutterstock