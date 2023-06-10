Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 5-11]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Creed III

Original theatrical release date: March 3rd, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 9th, 2023

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Adonis Creed comes out of retirement to face an old friend coming for his title.

Creed III is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan and once again stars Jordan as Creed and Tessa Thompson as Bianca, while Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) joins the cast.

Stream Creed III here.

The Lake (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 9th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

In the second season of Amazon’s first scripted original Canadian series, Justin’s fireworks blows up the boat house, leading him to have to prove his innocence.

The Lake was created by Ottawa’s Julian Doucet (Hudson & Rex) and stars Caledon, Ontario’s Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Julia Stiles (Hustlers) and Madison Shamoun (Black-ish). The series was also shot in Northern Ontario.

Stream The Lake here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 9th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

After being arrested for his involvement in a 1979 shooting, a man reveals his mysterious past to an interrogator, leading him to make a life-altering revelation.

Based on Daniel Keyes’ 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, The Crowded Room was created by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless).

The Snoopy Show (Season 3) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 9th, 2023 (all episodes)

Genre: Animated family

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Vancouver’s Wildbrain returns with new Peanuts gang adventures.

Stream The Snoopy Show here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada and is also included in Apple One memberships, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Burden of Proof

Crave release date: June 6th, 2023

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

Stephen was always told his sister ran away, but decades later, his investigation into her disappearance unravels dark family secrets. The film was directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence).

Disney+

Avatar: The Way of Water [Disney+ Original]

Original theatrical release date: December 16th, 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: June 7th, 2023

Genre: Epic sci-fi

Runtime: 3 hours, 12 minutes

Jake Sully, Neytiri and their people as they seek refuge from the humans with the Metkayina clan.

Avatar: The Way of Water was co-written and directed by Kapuskasing, Ontario’s James Cameron (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and once again stars Sam Worthington (Jake), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (this time playing a new character named Kiri) and Stephen Lang (Quaritch), while Kate Winslet (Titanic) joins the cast.

Stream Avatar: The Way of Water here.

Flamin’ Hot [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: June 9th, 2023

Genre: Biographical comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Based on the memoir of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented the popular snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Flamin’ Hot was directed by Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and stars Jesse Garcia (Narcos: Mexico), Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied), Dennis Haysbert (24) and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Stream Flamin’ Hot here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Arnold [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 7th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three parts (around one hour each)

To coincide with the recent premiere of his first big scripted TV series, FUBAR, Netflix has a new documentary about Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s storied career, including his work in acting, bodybuilding and politics.

The documentary features interviews with Schwarzenegger himself, his Terminator director James Cameron, their True Lies collaborator Jamie Lee Curtis, fellow action legend Sylvester Stallone (Rambo) and more.

Stream Arnold here.

Human Resources (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 9th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes hour each)

The Big Mouth spin-off returns for its second and final season.

Hailing from the same creators as Big Mouth, Human Resources features the voices of Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat), Keke Palmer (Hustlers) and David Thewlis (Harry Potter franchise).

Stream Human Resources here.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 6th, 2023

Genre: Animated kid’s comedy

Runtime: TBA

Mississauga, Ontario’s own Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) voices a Pegasus in this My Little Pony: A New Generation spin-off.

Stream My Little Pony: Make Your Mark here.

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 8th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around half an hour each)

In this fourth and final season, Devi and her friends deal with the anxiety of leaving for college and new relationship drama.

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project) and stars Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Turning Red), Jaren Lewison (Tag), Darren Barnett (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), Ramona Young (Legends of Tomorrow) and Lee Rodriguez (Grown-ish).

Stream Never Have I Ever here.

Image credit: Netflix