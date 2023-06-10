Microsoft adds voice mode to Bing AI on the web

Microsoft is continuing to expand its Bing AI chatbot capabilities.

Microsoft is adding voice chat to the Bing chatbot on the web. The feature, which was previously available only on the mobile version of Edge, is now rolling out to desktop users as well.

With voice mode, users can click on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box and speak their questions or queries out. Bing Chat will then respond with a voice answer, as well as text results.

The feature is currently available in English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, “with more languages on the way,” according to Microsoft.

You can try it out by visiting bing.com on the web with an Edge browser and clicking on the mic icon in the chatbox.

Image credit: Bing

Source: Bing