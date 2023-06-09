SaskTel’s infiNET service now available in parts of Meadow Lake

Some neighbourhoods in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, can now access internet speeds close to 1Gbps under SaskTel’s infiNET service.

The expansion is part of the company’s Rural Fibre Initiative, a multi-phase program working to bring infiNET services to 130 rural communities across Saskatchewan.

Meadow Lake is part of the second phase of expansion plans. Most of the city will be fibre-ready by July’s end.

“The ongoing work to introduce Meadow Lake to fibre infrastructure, and the improved services it will provide, will enhance our residents’ quality of life, help local businesses better serve our community, and make us an attractive target for future economic growth,” Mayor Merlin Seymour said.

The Rural Fibre Initiative has six phases in total. SaskTel has allocated $200 million towards the project.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel