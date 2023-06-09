Fido offering some existing customers $60/mo 60GB plan

Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering some existing customers a $60/mo 60GB plan.

I noticed the offer on my account when I went in to pay my Fido bill. After doing a bit of digging, I was able to pull up specifics on the offer, which includes the following:

60GB of data

Unlimited text, picture and video messages from Canada to Canadian, U.S. and international numbers

Unlimited Canada-wide minutes

Call and name display

Voicemail

Call waiting

Conference calling

Data overage protection (pauses data when you hit your plan limit)

Fido’s website doesn’t specify the speed of the included data, but all of the provider’s data plans offer 4G LTE data at speeds of up to 150Mbps. I expect the $60/60GB offer will be the same.

Currently, the closest plan option on Fido’s website is a $65/mo 40GB plan, though with a combination of a $10/mo credit and the $5/mo automatic payments discount, that gets down to $50/mo. It’s not clear if the $60/60GB offer is eligible for the automatic payments credit.

It’s worth noting my current plan is the $45/mo 50GB Black Friday promotion. I don’t need the extra data and I don’t want to pay more, so I won’t be taking advantage of the $60/60GB offer. It’s not clear if Fido is targeting customers on the Black Friday plan with the $60/60GB plan, or if it’s more widely available. Either way, Fido customers should head to their accounts to check for the offer.