Fido offering some existing customers $60/mo 60GB plan

Check your Fido account for the offer

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 9, 202312:12 PM EDT 1 comment

Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering some existing customers a $60/mo 60GB plan.

I noticed the offer on my account when I went in to pay my Fido bill. After doing a bit of digging, I was able to pull up specifics on the offer, which includes the following:

  • 60GB of data
  • Unlimited text, picture and video messages from Canada to Canadian, U.S. and international numbers
  • Unlimited Canada-wide minutes
  • Call and name display
  • Voicemail
  • Call waiting
  • Conference calling
  • Data overage protection (pauses data when you hit your plan limit)

Fido’s $60/mo 60GB offer.

Fido’s website doesn’t specify the speed of the included data, but all of the provider’s data plans offer 4G LTE data at speeds of up to 150Mbps. I expect the $60/60GB offer will be the same.

Currently, the closest plan option on Fido’s website is a $65/mo 40GB plan, though with a combination of a $10/mo credit and the $5/mo automatic payments discount, that gets down to $50/mo. It’s not clear if the $60/60GB offer is eligible for the automatic payments credit.

It’s worth noting my current plan is the $45/mo 50GB Black Friday promotion. I don’t need the extra data and I don’t want to pay more, so I won’t be taking advantage of the $60/60GB offer. It’s not clear if Fido is targeting customers on the Black Friday plan with the $60/60GB plan, or if it’s more widely available. Either way, Fido customers should head to their accounts to check for the offer.

