Meta exec shows off Twitter-like competitor to employees

Meta is working on a Twitter competitor, and employees got a first look at it on Thursday.

According to The Verge, which viewed the internal meeting, the venture is codenamed “Project 92.”

The publication reports the app will be based on Instagram and will use ActivityPub, supposedly letting users migrate their accounts from other platforms that support ActivityPub.

The app could be named Threads when it makes its public debut. Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer, said the company will share it “as soon as we can.”

Cox called the platform “our response to Twitter,” stating public figures are committed to using the app. The company is also in talks with Oprah and the Dalai Lama, The Verge reports.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said, calling out the instability of Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge