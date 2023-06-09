Save up to $200 on Apple products at Staples

Staples is offering an Apple Savings promotion with several Apple products, including AirPods, MacBooks, iMacs, iPads and more on sale.

Check out all the deals from the sale below:

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case: $289.99 (regularly $329.99)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case: $209.99 (regularly $239.99)

Mac

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Notebook – Apple M1 Chip – 256 GB SSD – 8 GB Unified Memory – Space Grey: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch – M2 Pro – 16GB – 512GB SSD – Space Grey – English: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch – M2 Pro – 16GB – 512GB SSD – Space Grey – English: $2,799.99 (regularly $3,199.99)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Notebook – Apple M1 Chip – 256 GB SSD – 8 GB Unified Memory – Gold: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch – M2 Pro – 16GB – 512GB SSD – Space Grey – French: $2,799.99 (regularly $3,199.99)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch – M2 Pro – 16GB – 512GB SSD – Space Grey – French: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

Apple iMac 24-inch – Apple M1 Chip – 7 Core GPU – 256 GB SSD – 8 GB Unified Memory – Silver – English: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,699.99)

iPad

Apple 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A13 Bionic Chip, 64 GB, iPadOS 15, Space Grey: $399.99 (regularly $449.99)

Apple 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A13 Bionic Chip, 64 GB, iPadOS 15, Silver: $399.99 (regularly $449.99)

Apple 6th Gen iPad mini 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A15 Bionic Chip, 64 GB, iPadOS 15, Space Grey: $599.99 (regularly $679.99)

Apple 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A13 Bionic Chip, 256 GB, iPadOS 15, Space Grey: $579.99 (regularly $649.99)

Apple 6th Gen iPad mini 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A15 Bionic Chip, 64 GB, iPadOS 15, Purple: $599.99 (regularly $679.99)

Apple 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A13 Bionic Chip, 256 GB, iPadOS 15, Silver: $579.99 (regularly $649.99)

Watch

Apple Watch SE – 40mm – GPS – Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band: $299.99 (regularly $329.99)

Apple Watch SE – 40mm – GPS – Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: $299.99 (regularly $329.99)

Apple Watch SE – 44mm – GPS – Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: $339.99 (regularly $369.99)

Studio Display

Apple 27-inch Studio Display with Standard Glass and Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,899.99 (regularly $1,999.99)

Find all Apple deals at Staple here. The deals end on June 20th.