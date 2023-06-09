Bell offers $65/mo 55GB plan, but only if you buy a phone

Bell’s latest deal costs $65 monthly for 55GB of data.

To qualify for $65 per month, you’ll need to set up SmartPay, which is Bell’s term for buying a new smartphone. If you’re not using SmartPay, the device costs $70.

This deal is only for new activations and device upgrades.

Further, the plan includes unlimited calling and Canada-wide text, video and picture messages.

This promotion doesn’t include unlimited data. Additional data costs $20 per GB, up to 8GB and then $0.02MB afterwards.

Source: Bell