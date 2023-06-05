Fitness, mindfulness, and more: Apple unveils watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023

As is customary at Apple’s yearly WWDC conference, the tech giant has revealed what software updates it’s been cooking up for its popular smartwatch.

Some of the new watchOS 10 features highlighted by Apple at the keynote include:

Ability to add portrait photo watch faces

Ability to turn the digital crown to quickly reveal widgets in a smart stack

Two new watch faces: Pallet: depicts time in three distinct overlapping layers, with colours that shift as the time changes through the day. Snoopy and Woodstock: the comic book characters come to life with dynamic animations

New fitness additions including a new cellular connection compass waypoint and an emergency call waypoint

A new topographic map with elevation details, trailheads, points of interests, and more

New developer APIs to better detect high-frequency motion data

New dynamic background colours that reflect the time of day in the world clock

An activity app which includes corner icons that can be tapped to show weekly summary and rewards, a new fullscreen view for move, exercise and stand functions

New mindfulness app to log mental health and wellbeing

Myopia (nearsightedness) risk reduction: uses the ambient light sensor to detect the amount of time spent in sunlight

