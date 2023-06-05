Apple announces macOS Sonoma at WWDC

At WWDC 2023, Apple revealed its new version of macOS, macOS Sonoma.

One of the new features is a live screensaver that showcases landscapes worldwide. When you open your lock screen, it’ll settle into your home screen.

You can now move your widgets around your desktop. You can access these widgets from your new widget gallery and use your widgets from your iPhone as well, with continuity. With the widgets on your iPhone, your smartphone has to be nearby or on the same Wi-Fi network. These widgets are interactive on macOS, allowing users to use their iPhone widgets straight from their macOS device.

Widgets also are designed to fade into the background when you open another window, and these faded widgets adapt to your wallpaper.

MacOS has a new Game mode that prioritizes games on your CPU and GPU. It should provide a smoother experience with a better refresh rate. You’ll also get lowered audio latency on Airpods and doubled Bluetooth sampled rate when you use Xbox and PlayStation controllers for reduced input latency.

Games like Medium, Dreamlight Valley and Stray are also coming to Mac.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is also coming to Mac and will be available for pre-order soon.

With macOS 17, new video overlays work with apps like Zoom, Meets and more. They also use AR video effects, like a new feature that lets you do thumbs-up, with fireworks behind you. You can also add new camera reactions.

Similar to iOS 17, on macOS Sonoma, you only have to say “Siri.”

Safari, “the world’s fastest browser,” is now adding the ability to share passwords and passkeys to a group. This sharing happens through iCloud Keychain, so it is end-to-end encrypted. Profiles also work in Safari.

Now on Mac, you can create a web app with any website. The app quickly goes to your dock.

