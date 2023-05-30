Apple’s mixed reality headset could feature dual displays with 5,000 nits brightness

With the long-awaited reveal of Apple’s Reality Pro, the tech giant’s often-rumoured augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset, just around the corner, leaks regarding the device are starting to appear more frequently.

According to display analyst Ross Young, each of the mixed reality (MR) headset’s displays measure 1.41-inches diagonally, offer 5,000 nits of brightness and feature a resolution of 5,000 pixels per inch (ppi). For reference, the iPhone’s display features 460 ppi and Facebook’s Meta Quest 2 VR offers 773 ppi per eye.

Given Apple’s headset will reportedly feature a display capable of becoming very bright, it’s likely it’ll support high dynamic range (HDR) content. In comparison, Meta’s Quest 2 only supports 100 nits of brightness, while Sony’s PS VR2 offers 265 nits of brightness.

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:

1.41" in diagonal

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

It’s worth noting that 5,000 nits would be pretty intense just centimetres from your eyes, so the leaked 5,000 nits likely refers to the peak brightness the headset’s screens are capable of when displaying HDR content. So don’t worry, your retinas won’t get burned by the rumoured MR device.

Other leaks about Apple’s AR/VR headset include that it reportedly offers a 120-degree field-of-view, dual 4K OLED displays, a 5nm CPU/GPU (likely an Apple M-series chip), and a dedicated image signal processor. It’s also tipped to run on a new operating system called xrOS.

The headset is rumoured to cost in the range of $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD) and will reportedly be available with a very limited initial supply. Regarding software, Apple reportedly plans to bring several iPad apps to the headset, and there are also rumours swirling that No Man’s Sky could release on the device. Even Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima could take to the stage to show off the headset’s gaming features.

With WWDC 2023 just days away, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about Apple’s VR headset. MobileSyrup will have more on WWDC in the coming days.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: MacRumors