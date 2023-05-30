No Man’s Sky announcement teased for Apple’s WWDC

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has teased an Apple-related announcement.

On Twitter, studio founder Sean Murray tweeted an Apple emoji twice with no other words or images. In and of itself, this normally wouldn’t mean much, except for the fact that we’re just one week away from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

That’s relevant because Hello Games unveiled a Mac port of the action-adventure survival game at last year’s WWDC, but we’ve gotten no update on it in the year since. Therefore, the timing of Murray’s tweets certainly seems to suggest an announcement at WWDC.

It’s also worth noting that Apple is expected to finally unveil its long-rumoured mixed reality headset at this year’s WWDC. As part of those purported plans, the company might even bring out legendary Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima to showcase the device’s gaming capabilities, per Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Considering No Man’s Sky has already had well-received ports for VR headsets like the PlayStation VR and PS VR2, it remains to be seen whether the game might also come to Apple’s MR device.

In any case, we’ll learn more during the June 5th WWDC keynote.

Image credit: Hello Games