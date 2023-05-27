Telecom news roundup: Telus’ funding commitments [May 20-26]

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus has committed to investing billions of dollars in network connectivity, sustainability and innovation in four major provinces. More details on the specifics, and a recap of some of this week’s most important telecom stories and deals, are detailed below.

Business

Telus is investing billions in network connectivity across Québec, Alberta, Ontario and B.C. through 2027.

Public Mobile is now offering customers access to 5G plans.

Rogers lets some of its Mastercard users earn more cash back under new guidelines.

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) has implemented a new complaint process.

Rogers and Bell have increased the data buckets on several plans, following a move Telus made days ago.

Telus, along with the Government of Québec, and the CRTC, are investing millions to improve fibre and 5G networks in three Québec regions.

Deals

Freedom Mobile is now offering a $50/40GB Canada-U.S. plan option. More details are available here.

Koodo is reportedly offering some customers a $55/75GB plan option. But you’ll need to check your Koodo account to see if this applies to you.