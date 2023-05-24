Here’s a roundup of PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailers

There hasn’t been a PlayStation Showcase in almost two years, so we’re happy Sony has finally unleashed the game trailer floodgates for PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 owners.
It’s worth noting that many of these games are likely also coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, but the PlayStation YouTube channel doesn’t include that information.
However, trailers note if a title is available on current-gen only.
Check out the trailers below:
Fairgame$ — PS5 & PC, no release window
Helldivers II — PS5 & PC, Summer 2023
Immortals of Averneum – July 20, 2023
Ghostrunner II – PS5, 2023
Phantom Blade Zero – no release window
Sword of the Sea — PS5, no release window
The Talos Principle II — PS5, 2023
Neva — PS5, 2024
Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean — PS4 & PS5, 2024
Arizona Sunshine 2 – PS VR2
Crossfire: Sierra Squad — PS VR2
Foamstars — PS4 & PS5, 2023
Ultros — PS4 & PS5, 2024
The Plucky Squire — PS5, 2023
Teardown — PS5, 2023
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – no release window
Towers of Aghasba – PS5, 2024
Final Fantasy XVI – PS5, Salvation
Alan Wake II — PS5, October 23, 2023
Assassin’s Creed Mirage — PS5 & PS4, October 12, 2023
Revenant Hill – PS5, no release window
GranBlue Fantasy: Relink — PS5 & PS4 2023 Winter
Tower of Fantasy — PS5 & PC no release window
Dragon Dogma II — PS5, no release window
Five Nights at Freddy: Help Wanted 2 — PS VR2 Late 2023
Resident Evil 4 VR Mode — no release window
Beat Saber — now available on PS VR2
Marathon — PS5, no release window
Destiny 2: The Final Shape — learn more August 22nd, 2023
Concord – PS5 & PC, 2024
Spider-Man 2 — PS5, Fall 2023
For all of the announcements from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, follow this link.