Here’s a roundup of PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailers

There hasn’t been a PlayStation Showcase in almost two years, so we’re happy Sony has finally unleashed the game trailer floodgates for PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 owners.

It’s worth noting that many of these games are likely also coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, but the PlayStation YouTube channel doesn’t include that information.

However, trailers note if a title is available on current-gen only.

Check out the trailers below:

Fairgame$ — PS5 & PC, no release window

Helldivers II — PS5 & PC, Summer 2023

Immortals of Averneum – July 20, 2023

Ghostrunner II – PS5, 2023

Phantom Blade Zero – no release window

Sword of the Sea — PS5, no release window

The Talos Principle II — PS5, 2023

Neva — PS5, 2024

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean — PS4 & PS5, 2024

Arizona Sunshine 2 – PS VR2

Crossfire: Sierra Squad — PS VR2

Foamstars — PS4 & PS5, 2023

Ultros — PS4 & PS5, 2024

The Plucky Squire — PS5, 2023

Teardown — PS5, 2023

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – no release window

Towers of Aghasba – PS5, 2024

Final Fantasy XVI – PS5, Salvation

Alan Wake II — PS5, October 23, 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — PS5 & PS4, October 12, 2023

Revenant Hill – PS5, no release window

GranBlue Fantasy: Relink — PS5 & PS4 2023 Winter

Tower of Fantasy — PS5 & PC no release window

Dragon Dogma II — PS5, no release window

Five Nights at Freddy: Help Wanted 2 — PS VR2 Late 2023

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode — no release window

Beat Saber — now available on PS VR2

Marathon — PS5, no release window

Destiny 2: The Final Shape — learn more August 22nd, 2023

Concord – PS5 & PC, 2024

Spider-Man 2 — PS5, Fall 2023

For all of the announcements from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, follow this link.