The creator of Halo and Destiny is reviving its 26-year-old series, Marathon

Bungie has revealed the first new entry in the Marathon series since 1996.

For those counting, this means that a new title in the series has appeared in roughly 26 years, with the last game being Marathon Infinity. Marathon is the sci-fi spiritual successor to Bungie’s Halo series (which is now handled by Microsoft-owned 343 Industries).

Not much is known about the game so far, but it appears to be a squad-based first-person shooter. This is the first new game from Bungie since being acquired by Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion USD (about $4.6 billion CAD) back in January 2022.

The announcement was made during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. Marathon is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Image credit: PlayStation (Screenshot)