Netflix dubs Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chief Action Officer in new summer promo

In a new promo, teeing up some of this summer’s blockbusters, Netflix named Arnold Schwarzenegger as the company’s Chief Action Officer.

The role itself is all in jest, however. Although, who’s better to be appointed as the face of your upcoming action films and series than the Terminator? The quick promo starts with Schwarzenegger rolling up to Netflix HQ in a tank before running through some of this summer’s action-packed releases.

Schwarzenegger’s partnership with Netflix really kicks off on Thursday, May 25th when Fubar starts streaming on the platform. This eight-episode series stars Schwarzenegger as a C.I.A. operative called back onto the field for one last gig. The series also stars Monica Barbaro and Fortune Feimster.

The promo continues to rattle off The Night Agent and The Mother, both of which are available to stream now. In June, Netflix will premiere Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 on June 16th. This is quickly followed by The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 on June 29th, followed by Volume 2 on July 27th. On August 11th, Heart of Stone lands on the platform.

Looking to the future, Netflix also teased The Brothers Sun and Lift as “coming soon.”

Schwarzenegger caps off the promo by saying that “Nobody knows action like I do.” He continues, “And nobody hits like Netflix.”