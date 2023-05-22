Dyson reveals its next robot vacuum, the 360 Vis Nav

Dyson has revealed the follow-up to its 360 Heurist robot vacuum, the 360 Vis Nav.

This new robot vacuum includes sensors that detect the edge of the room, thanks to an arm that extends from the side of the device whenever it’s near a wall. Dyson says its new robot vacuum features a “high-level processor” capable of pinpointing its position within your home down to 71mm.

Similar to its previous robot vacuums, the Dyson Vis Nav features a 360-degree vision system and can create a map of your home. The robot features dust detection, obstacle avoidance and wall detection. The key upgrade over its predecessor seems to be its new triple-action brush bar that looks very similar to the bar featured in Dyson’s standard wireless vacuums.

My main issue with the Dyson 360 Heurist and the Dyson 360 Eye that came before it is that despite cleaning well, the robot vacuums aren’t as capable of navigating my home as iRobot’s devices, even when compared to the company’s mid-range Roombas. With the upcoming Vis Nav, hopefully, Dyson has ironed out the robot vacuum’s navigation issues.

Along with the Vis Nav, Dyson also revealed several other devices, including the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, a new air purifier designed for large commercial spaces, the Dyson Gen5detect, a new 5th-Gen cordless vacuum with a new Fluffy Optic cleaner head that reveals “twice the amount of microscopic dust” (which sounds somewhat terrifying given how much dust the current Fluffy Optic head already reveals on my floor).

Finally, Dyson also showed off its new Dyson Submarine wet mop devices, available as the V15 Detect Submarine and Dyson V12 Detect Slim Submarine. Dyson claims its new wet mop devices deliver just the right amount of water to remove spills, stains and more, thanks to its pressurized chamber for even water distribution.

It’s unclear when Dyson’s new devices will release or how much they will cost in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to the vacuum maker for more information.

Image credit: Dyson